Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

