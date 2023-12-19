Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $580.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day moving average is $559.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $720,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

