Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $700.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $612.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $681.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

