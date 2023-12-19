Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Down 1.4%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $669.12 and last traded at $672.02. 539,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,845,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $681.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

