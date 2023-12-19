Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 1,832,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,082 shares of company stock worth $6,775,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

