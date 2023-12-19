Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 431.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on CRT

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.