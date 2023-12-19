Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
