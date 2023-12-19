CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $238.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,329.28, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

