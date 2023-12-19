CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTO. Raymond James cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.36 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

