Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

CHRW opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

