Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.29 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

