Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $15.66 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.