Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

