Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

