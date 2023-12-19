Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.27 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

