Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 6,084 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.35 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

