Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 7,983 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,747 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,463,419 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

