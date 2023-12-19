Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.