Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.