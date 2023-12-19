Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

