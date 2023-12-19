Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 21,153 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,432,000 after purchasing an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 2.9 %

EXC opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

