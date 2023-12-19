Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MDT opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

