Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $620.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

