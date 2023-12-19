CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.51.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,006.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

