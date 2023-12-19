CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

