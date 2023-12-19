D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 1.9%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 35,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 630,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.52 million, a P/E ratio of -156.84 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

