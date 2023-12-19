Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,245,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,110,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 41.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

