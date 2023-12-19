Desjardins Analysts Give Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) a C$37.00 Price Target

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

CWB stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.52. 148,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,451. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.23.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

