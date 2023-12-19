Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

DEO stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

