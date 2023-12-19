DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Boosted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

