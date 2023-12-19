Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

DGII opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 601,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 208,204 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

