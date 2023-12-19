Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

