Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,313,000 after acquiring an additional 668,134 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 383,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

