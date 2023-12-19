Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. 24,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

