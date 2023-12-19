Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 7.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after purchasing an additional 226,557 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,529. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

