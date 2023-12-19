Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIN. UBS Group began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE DIN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.75. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

