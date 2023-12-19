Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $58.53

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.53, but opened at $56.99. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 12,701 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,796,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,236,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,303. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

