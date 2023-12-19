Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Trimmed by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. 458,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

