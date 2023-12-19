Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

View Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.