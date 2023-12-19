Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:DUKE traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 119,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,137. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.35. The firm has a market cap of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,098.67 and a beta of 1.28. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 36 ($0.46).

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

