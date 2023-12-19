Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Duke Royalty Price Performance
LON:DUKE traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 119,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,137. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.35. The firm has a market cap of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,098.67 and a beta of 1.28. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 36 ($0.46).
About Duke Royalty
