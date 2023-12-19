E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 25,400 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 2.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 734,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

