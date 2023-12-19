E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. JOYY comprises about 1.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BOCOM International lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

