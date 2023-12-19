E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. NIO accounts for approximately 7.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NIO worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,994,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,051,551. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

