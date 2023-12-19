E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SLB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 561,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
