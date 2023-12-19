E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $53,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.98. 190,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

