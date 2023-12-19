E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014,361. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

