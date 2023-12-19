E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 92 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.89 on Tuesday, hitting $397.70. 17,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

