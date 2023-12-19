E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,463. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

