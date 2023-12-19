E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 7,474 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up about 1.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 21,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,515. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.12 million. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

