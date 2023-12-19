E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.52. 15,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

