Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 496.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.50. 112,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,112. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

